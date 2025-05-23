Officials ‘disappointed’ after Highway 7 regional bus route rejected by province

By Grace Giesbrecht, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fraser Valley Current A long-awaited bus route along Highway 7 won’t happen for at least another year. The route, which would take passengers between Agassiz and Mission, didn’t receive provincial funding for 2026, a new report to local politicians reveals. Other transit projects in the Fraser Valley, however, had better luck. Today, Grace writes about new and improved transit initiatives coming next year. Local politicians and residents have been calling for a bus route on the highway north of the Fraser River linking Agassiz and Mission since 2012. Planning began in 2018, but the project ground to a halt during the COVID pandemic. The route would run along Highway 7 and, in addition to Agassiz and Mission, would serve an array of rural…



