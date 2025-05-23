National News
ticker

Why Canada hosts more old passenger jets than any other country — by far

May 23, 2025 148 views

By Christopher Reynolds Each morning, travellers and cargo take off from Montreal’s Trudeau airport for a 1,600-kilometre flight to Puvirnituq in northern Quebec aboard a nearly 50-year-old Air Inuit plane. This seasoned Boeing 737 previously cruised the skies above Europe and Central Africa for now-defunct carriers in France, Gabon and the Congo. But now its trips are all-Canadian, shuttling people, food and building materials between the country’s second-biggest city and a village of 2,100. The aging aircraft is no outlier in Canada, which plays host to more old jets deployed for passenger service than any other country. Their age can pose challenges for maintenance and fuel efficiency, while others question the safety of second-hand haulers, but operators say they are ideally suited for commercial flights to remote destinations. Thirteen of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Dene Nation rallies against Alberta separatism

May 23, 2025 139

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Dene National Chief George Mackenzie has a…

Read more
National News

Officials ‘disappointed’ after Highway 7 regional bus route rejected by province

May 23, 2025 173

By Grace Giesbrecht, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fraser Valley Current A long-awaited bus route along Highway…

Read more