Dene Nation rallies against Alberta separatism

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Dene National Chief George Mackenzie has a blunt message for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and all politicians in Canada. “Whatever party they belong to, they have to honour and respect the treaty rights that was sacredly signed,” he said. “They cannot challenge the treaty. Us treaty people were here long, long before them. “The treaty was signed in friendship. It was signed for the opportunities for business people to do what they have to do. We’re not against development, but you must respect the treaties.” To drive that message home, the Dene Nation organized a rally in solidarity with the peoples living under treaties 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta. The Yellowknife rally was intended to make a statement to the…



