King’s throne speech marks ‘pivotal moment’ in Canada’s history, royal watchers say

By Sarah Ritchie Crews were at work in downtown Ottawa on Friday morning, touching up the protective coating on bronze statues around the National War Memorial before a whirlwind royal visit gets underway on Monday. King Charles and Queen Camilla will touch down in Canada for their first visit since the coronation more than two years ago. Royal watchers say the trip is a significant one on a number of levels. “If you would have told me six months, even three months ago, that the King would be opening Canada’s Parliament, delivering the throne speech, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Robert Finch, chairman of the Monarchist League of Canada. “But the events of the world and the circumstances sort of made the stars align.” Prime Minister Mark Carney and…
Related Posts
Road, rail and mine blockades could be on horizon over Ontario mining bill: chiefs
May 26, 2025 156
By Liam Casey Road, rail and mine blockades could be on the horizon, First Nations leaders…
King Charles, Queen Camilla delight Ottawa crowds with ‘momentous’ royal visit
May 26, 2025 145
By Craig Lord Thousands of royal watchers gathered on a sunny Monday afternoon in Ottawa to…