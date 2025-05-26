National News
ticker

First Nations slam Bill 5 at committee hearing

May 26, 2025 270 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source TORONTO – First Nations leaders made a strong case against Bill 5 at committee hearings this week, Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa said Friday. “They made it very clear – this is a very wrong move on the part of the government,” Mamakwa told Newswatch. “The government talks about its duty to consult, but they don’t understand it. They don’t understand the treaty part of it. There’s no respect for the treaty.” Leaders from Treaty 9 First Nations spoke at a hearing of the Standing Committee on the Interior on Thursday against legislation the province’s Progressive Conservative government says is necessary to streamline resource development and make Ontario more competitive. An “overflow crowd” for the hearing underscored the depth of opposition…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Road, rail and mine blockades could be on horizon over Ontario mining bill: chiefs

May 26, 2025 156

By Liam Casey Road, rail and mine blockades could be on the horizon, First Nations leaders…

Read more
National News

King Charles, Queen Camilla delight Ottawa crowds with ‘momentous’ royal visit

May 26, 2025 144

By Craig Lord Thousands of royal watchers gathered on a sunny Monday afternoon in Ottawa to…

Read more