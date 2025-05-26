The Women’s Warrior Song has become a cultural touchstone

By Eva Takakenew, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Megaphone Magazine What does it sound like when women rise? When their voices unite in a single, powerful, anthem? The answer can be heard on the streets of the Downtown Eastside each year at events like the annual Women’s Memorial March on Feb 14. The Women’s Warrior Song — a stirring chant that echoes through the streets at Indigenous-led events like the march — was written more than 30 years ago by Martina Pierre (Saw̓t), an Elder in the Lil’wat Nation. It has since become a powerful song of resilience for the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people (MMIWG2S) movement across Canada. Pierre wrote the song after praying in a sweat lodge for her daughter who had recently become a…
