Les Couchi’s new book traces the history of NFN, from its beginnings to today

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca Les Couchi’s new book, Our Warrior Spirit, presents a history of Nipissing First Nation, from the early days to the present. He covers a lot of territory within the pages, as the community “has seen an enormous change in my lifetime.” The book, which is lavishly illustrated with photographs and maps, contains four main parts, with each discussing different eras of the community’s history. Much of Our Warrior Spirit draws on Couchi’s own experiences. He has lived in Nipissing First Nation his whole life, and the book’s style is often very conversational. He also conducted interviews with many elders to provide more colour to the history. As he wrote in the book’s dedication, “Nipissing First Nation is thankful for our ancestors who…



