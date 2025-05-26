King Charles, Queen Camilla delight Ottawa crowds with ‘momentous’ royal visit

By Craig Lord Thousands of royal watchers gathered on a sunny Monday afternoon in Ottawa to give King Charles and Queen Camilla a taste of Canadian hospitality during their short but highly symbolic trip. The King landed a day before he is set to deliver the speech from the throne to open Parliament — a rare event that comes as Canada copes with U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to upend global trade through tariffs and his repeated calls for Canada’s annexation. The Canadian Armed Forces plane carrying the King and Queen landed in Ottawa shortly after 1 p.m. King Charles, in a taupe suit and dark red tie, and Queen Camilla, in a pastel pink coat dress, were greeted on the runway by Canadian officials, including Prime Minster Mark Carney…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice