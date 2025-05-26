National News
ticker

Road, rail and mine blockades could be on horizon over Ontario mining bill: chiefs

May 26, 2025 156 views

By Liam Casey Road, rail and mine blockades could be on the horizon, First Nations leaders said Monday, as they ratchet up pressure on the Ontario government to kill a proposed bill that seeks to speed up large mining projects in the north. Provincial ministers, meanwhile, said they heard the outcry and will make improvements to Bill 5, but stopped short of suggesting they would eliminate it outright. “We heard loud and clear that there’s some things that they would like to see changed about this bill,” said Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford. “We’ve put some amendments forward and I know we’ll be meeting with First Nations leadership as early as today to give effect to those and go from there. I’ll say to sum up that the number of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

King Charles, Queen Camilla delight Ottawa crowds with ‘momentous’ royal visit

May 26, 2025 145

By Craig Lord Thousands of royal watchers gathered on a sunny Monday afternoon in Ottawa to…

Read more
National News

Les Couchi’s new book traces the history of NFN, from its beginnings to today

May 26, 2025 142

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca Les Couchi’s new book, Our Warrior Spirit, presents…

Read more