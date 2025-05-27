Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief says Speech from the Throne commits to reconciliation

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says Canada’s Speech from the Throne, delivered today (Tuesday May 27) by King Charles III in the Senate of Canada spoke of commitments to reconciliation. “The Speech from the Throne expressed commitments to continue the work of reconciliation and mentioned the importance of protecting Indigenous peoples’ languages. The Speech from the Throne expressed the government’s commitment to respect free, prior and informed consent, a critical legal standard respecting project developments. This is an unprecedented mention in a Speech from the Throne and we look forward to seeing this implemented by Canada in decision-making, especially one delivered by King Charles III. We have a lot of work to do with this government.” National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak also thanked King Charles III…



