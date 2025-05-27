National News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Chief turned down to speak to Ontario’s fast track industry Bill 5

May 27, 2025 14 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says in a statement it is opposed to Ontario’s Bill 5 and is calling on the province to pause the  Bill until Ontario consults with Six Nations  on  legislation “affecting our inherent and constitutional rights, land governance, environmental protection, and jurisdictional authority.” Bill 5,  known as the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, is currently at Queen’s Park and is expected to  become law before the legislature breaks for the summer on June 5.  The Ford government  says the bill  is needed so major infrastructure and resource extraction projects can  happen faster . It says the fast tracking will reduce delays and eliminate duplication in the approval process. SNEC says it provided written feedback, opposing Bill 5. It…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

King Charles III delivers the throne speech in the Senate.
National News

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief says Speech from the Throne commits to reconciliation

May 27, 2025 27

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak  says  Canada’s Speech from the Throne,…

Read more
Local News

Runner Tom Longboat’s immediate family to shun Six Nations Elected Council’s Tom Longboat Run

May 27, 2025 54

Family issues letter says it can’t support Six Nations Elected Band Council’s cannabis industry  cites social…

Read more