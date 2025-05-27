Six Nations Elected Chief turned down to speak to Ontario’s fast track industry Bill 5

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says in a statement it is opposed to Ontario’s Bill 5 and is calling on the province to pause the Bill until Ontario consults with Six Nations on legislation “affecting our inherent and constitutional rights, land governance, environmental protection, and jurisdictional authority.” Bill 5, known as the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, is currently at Queen’s Park and is expected to become law before the legislature breaks for the summer on June 5. The Ford government says the bill is needed so major infrastructure and resource extraction projects can happen faster . It says the fast tracking will reduce delays and eliminate duplication in the approval process. SNEC says it provided written feedback, opposing Bill 5. It…



