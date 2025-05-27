Runner Tom Longboat’s immediate family to shun Six Nations Elected Council’s Tom Longboat Run

Family issues letter says it can’t support Six Nations Elected Band Council’s cannabis industry cites social ills “This statement is being issued by the immediate family of Tom Longboat, the famed Haudenosaunee runner. The family will not participate in the Tom Longboat run on Six Nations Territory June 4, 2025. This is due to what the six nations “elected band councils” cannabis industry has inflicted upon the people, children and future generations of Six Nations. A societal catastrophe of death, drugs, overdoses, organized crime, human/sex trafficking, and all types of crime. All the result of Six Nations “elected band council” implementing their cannabis industry on Six nations. Just yesterday, I heard the emotional pleas of the Mohawk elder Tom Porter, about the same dire situation of death and destruction at…



