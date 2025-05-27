Local News
National News

Runner Tom Longboat’s immediate family to shun Six Nations Elected Council’s Tom Longboat Run

May 27, 2025 53 views

Family issues letter says it can’t support Six Nations Elected Band Council’s cannabis industry  cites social ills “This statement is being issued by the immediate family of Tom Longboat, the famed Haudenosaunee runner. The family will not participate in the Tom Longboat run on Six Nations Territory June 4, 2025. This is due to what the six nations “elected band councils” cannabis industry has inflicted upon the people, children and future generations of Six Nations.  A societal catastrophe of death, drugs, overdoses, organized crime, human/sex trafficking, and all types of crime. All the result of Six Nations “elected band council” implementing their cannabis industry on Six nations. Just yesterday, I heard the emotional pleas of the Mohawk elder Tom Porter, about the same dire situation of death and destruction at…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

King Charles III delivers the throne speech in the Senate.
National News

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief says Speech from the Throne commits to reconciliation

May 27, 2025 27

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak  says  Canada’s Speech from the Throne,…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Chief turned down to speak to Ontario’s fast track industry Bill 5

May 27, 2025 14

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says in a statement it…

Read more