Residents across the Prairies flee, others on edge due to wildfire threats

May 27, 2025 60 views

Residents in areas across the Canadian Prairies are out of their homes while others are on edge as wildfires inch closer to their communities. In northern Manitoba, the town of Lynn Lake, with about 600 residents, was ordered evacuated due to an advancing wildfire. Data from the Manitoba Wildfire Service shows the out-of-control fire, which ignited almost three weeks ago, is more than 7,000 hectares in size. Lynn Lake is 775 km northwest of Winnipeg. In north-central Alberta, the 1,300 residents of Swan Hills were ordered to leave Monday night ahead of an advancing, wind-whipped fire. Meanwhile, people living southeast of Hinton, Alta., were told to prepare for a possible evacuation because of an out-of-control fire burning west of the former coal mining town of Mercoal. This report by The…

