First Nations press case against Bill 5

May 27, 2025 50 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, is “very concerning” in more ways than one, says Neskantaga First Nation Chief Gary Quisess. The legislation tramples on First Nations’ rights and weakens protections for wildlife, Quisess told Newswatch Monday afternoon, just hours after other Indigenous leaders spoke against Bill 5 at the province’s legislative grounds. Quisess, who took part in last week’s Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Chiefs Assembly that made a declaration against the big bill, said this is a tough time for his community to be in a fight over a proposed provincial law. “My community is evacuated because our infrastructure is failing,” he said from the Thunder Bay hotel that is his temporary…

