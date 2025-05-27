National News
Membertou takes first steps to regulate cannabis

May 27, 2025 59 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Dozens of shops are weaved among the residential neighbourhoods and community members are concerned about safety issues from high traffic; lack of accountability for products that don’t meet safety standards; and proximity to places where minors congregate. It’s big business everywhere. And Membertou First Nation wants to ensure that it is business that is well-regulated in its community. The band and its Membertou Cannabis Law Working Group has set dates for community engagement sessions to determine the will of the members. And because organizers want to ensure everyone has ample opportunity to voice their opinions, multiple sessions in June are capped at ten people. In addition, people in the community can register for one-on-one sessions with members of the working…

