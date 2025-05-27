National News
ticker

Improving Arctic food security through DNA science and respectful collaboration with Indigenous Peoples

May 27, 2025 61 views

By Shivangi Mishra, Postdoctoral Associate, Arctic Institute of North America, University of Calgary; and Srijak Bhatnagar, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Science and Technology, Athabasca University Over three-quarters of adults in Inuit Nunangat face food insecurity, a rate more than six times the Canadian national average. This statistic reflects not only limited access to market food but also the disruptions to Arctic ecosystems impacting traditional food availability. The primary food sources for many Indigenous Peoples in the region, including the Inuit, are arctic wildlife such as muskox and caribou. The connection Inuit have with the land, sea and animals is integral to bodily, mental and spiritual health. However, climate change is not only upending Arctic ecosystems but also threatening traditional Inuit food sources and the well-being of Inuit people. Climate change…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

King Charles III delivers the throne speech in the Senate.
National News

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief says Speech from the Throne commits to reconciliation

May 27, 2025 27

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak  says  Canada’s Speech from the Throne,…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Chief turned down to speak to Ontario’s fast track industry Bill 5

May 27, 2025 14

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says in a statement it…

Read more