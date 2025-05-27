Voices roar in opposition of landfill

By Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Steve Pinsonneault has taken to social media to say he does not support the York1 Dresden landfill project. In a video message posted May 16, Pinsonneault said he has expressed his displeasure about the plan to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other ministers. “I’ve personally spoken to the premier. I’ve personally spoken to the ministers. I’ve told them of the concerns of this landfill and I’ve told them how I’m opposed to it,” Pinsonneault stated. The former Chatham-Kent councillor’s comments come on the heels of an announcement by the province April 17 of plans to remove the environmental assessment designation from the York1 proposal. Under Bill 5 – Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act 2025 – the government…
