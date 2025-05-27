National News
Indigenous fire practices advocate presented with wildfire resiliency award

May 27, 2025 59 views

 By Crystal St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dr. Amy Cardinal Christianson is one of five recipients of the 2025 Lynn Orstad Award: Women in Wildfire Resiliency. Christianson accepted the award during the 2025 Wildfire Resiliency and Training Summit held in Penticton, B.C. earlier this month. The award, presented by FireSmart BC, FireSmart Alberta and insurance/investment company the Co-operators, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to advancing wildfire resiliency across the country. Lynn Orstad was a community leader who advocated for wildfire resilience working in emergency management, wildfire risk reduction and community education. She passed away in 2021. Other recipients were Dr. Kira Hoffman, Nora Hannon, Amanda Reynolds and Shelly Harnden. Christianson, a 43-year-old Métis woman from Treaty 8 territory, is the senior fire advisor for Indigenous Leadership Initiatives. She…

