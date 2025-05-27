B.C. orders Hobo Hot Spring restored, as new fence blocks off public use

By Nono Shen The British Columbia government has ordered the restoration of free natural hot spring pools that were mysteriously filled with dirt and boulders last fall. But even as the government says it’s working with the nearby Harrison Hot Springs Resort to repair the stream, the community’s mayor says a new fence has been erected around the natural spring, making it unavailable for public use. The government launched an investigation into the damage to the free natural spring and Crown resource, known as the Hobo Hot Spring, last October. The Ministry of Forests says it can’t release a copy of the order to restore the springs, because it’s related to an active investigation. However, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship says it’s working to fix the stream…



