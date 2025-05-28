National News
Kivalliq Canucks withdraw from national U20 Indigenous tourney

May 28, 2025 117 views

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News The Kivalliq Canucks U20 team has been forced to withdraw from the inaugural National Indigenous U20 Championship in Toronto, Ont., from June 9 to 13. Team general manager Gleason Uppahuak of Arviat said there were too many obstacles to attending the tourney that hit the Junior Canucks all at the same time. He said the majority of his players have exams that week and he can’t risk doing any harm to their education. “A lot of the players still have three or four years left to attend the nationals, so we’ll come back stronger next year,” said Uppahuak. “Funding from the Kivalliq Inuit Association also turned into a problem. They never responded in time. “That trip would have cost us close…

