SPORTS BRIEFS

By Sam Laskaris Writer Rivermen split weekend matches Thanks in part to a 32-save shutout performance from Tye Belanger, the Six Nations Rivermen were able to conclude their weekend on an upbeat note. Belanger thwarted all shots directed at him as the visiting Rivermen, the local Senior B club, blanked the host Collingwood Cruise 12-0 in an Ontario Series Lacrosse (OSL) contest on Sunday night. The Rivermen, the defending OSL champs, also played a home game on Saturday. But the Six Nations squad was edged 12-11 by the Brooklin Merchants in that match, held at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. With their weekend results the Rivermen are now sporting a 4-2 record. Brooklin is the only team to beat Six Nations thus far this season. The visting Merchants had also handed…
