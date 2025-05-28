Sports
Six Nations Ironmen join Northern Premier Hockey League

May 28, 2025 108 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Ironmen are no longer just a tournament team. For the past five years the local men’s squad has primarily been put together to compete in the Fred Sasakamoose Chief Thunderstick National Hockey Championship. This event, annually held in Saskatoon, is the national tourney for Indigenous adult hockey squads. But it was announced last Wednesday that the Ironmen have joined the rebranded Northern Premier Hockey League (NPHL). Starting with the 2025-26 season, which is expected to begin this October, the Ironmen will compete in the NPHL’s Metropolitan Division. The division will also include the Alvinston Killer Bees, Strathroy Jets, Tilbury Bluebirds, and Woodstock Lakers. Clubs will play a 20-game regular season schedule, consisting of 10 home games and 10 away matches. The Metropolitan Division…

