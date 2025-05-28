Slider
Sports

Arrows looking to make a splash during their 2025 season

May 28, 2025 105 views
The Six Nations Arrows and Toronto Beaches squared off at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena on Sunday night. Photo courtesy Six Nations Arrows.

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Arrows have some lofty expectations for their 2025 campaign. And despite a bit of a blip on Sunday night, the local Junior A lacrosse squad has shown some early indications it might just be able to reach its goals. The ultimate goal for the Arrows will be to win the Minto Cup, the Canadian Junior A title. One of the Arrows’ Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) rivals, the St. Catharines Athletics, will host this year’s national tournament from Aug. 16-23. As hosts, the Athletics receive an automatic entry into the Canadian tourney. In order for the Arrows to also compete they would have to win the OJLL championship or be league finalists if the St. Catharines club wins the 11-team Ontario circuit. “This…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Signs and flags line the property and entrance. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Cannabis Grow-Op petition demands Six Nations Cannabis Commission shuts down massive operation

May 28, 2025 117

By Lynda Powless and Tara Lindemann Writers The signs are bold, almost shouting “Shut this down!”…

Read more
Six Nations Police seized over $6.29 million in contraband tobacco and drugs from a Chiefswood Road illegal operation. (OPP Photo)
Local News

Project PANDA takes out non-Indigenous criminal network operating out of Six Nations

May 28, 2025 125

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER, ON – Six Nations Police have…

Read more