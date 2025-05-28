Arrows looking to make a splash during their 2025 season

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Arrows have some lofty expectations for their 2025 campaign. And despite a bit of a blip on Sunday night, the local Junior A lacrosse squad has shown some early indications it might just be able to reach its goals. The ultimate goal for the Arrows will be to win the Minto Cup, the Canadian Junior A title. One of the Arrows’ Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) rivals, the St. Catharines Athletics, will host this year’s national tournament from Aug. 16-23. As hosts, the Athletics receive an automatic entry into the Canadian tourney. In order for the Arrows to also compete they would have to win the OJLL championship or be league finalists if the St. Catharines club wins the 11-team Ontario circuit. “This…



