UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: The Road To Recovery

May 28, 2025 98 views

by Xavier Kataquapit www.underthenorthernsky.com As a First Nation person I have been terrorized by alcohol and drug addiction all my life. I grew up with this reality and continue to witness the effects of addictions today. From the time I was a child I realized how terrible life was because of alcohol and drugs. I vowed to never head in that direction however, as soon as I went into my teen years I joined the party. Lucky for me, my cousin, who had gone to treatment, studied as a drug and alcohol First Nation counsellor, returned to my community and started up an Alcoholic Anonymous healing group. I joined that group and began to figure things out. Thanks to that help, support from others on the road to recovery and…

