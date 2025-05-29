Four running for chief in Swan River election

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four people are running for chief and 16 for council in the June 25 Swan River First Nation election. The election is for a chief and three councillors. The official list of candidates has the following information: In alphabetical order the candidates for chief are Gerald J. Giroux (former chief), Mark Giroux (Davis) (current councillor), Darryel Sowan (Mr. D), and Lee Twinn (incumbent). In alphabetical order, the councillor candidates are Dale Chalifoux, Leon Chalifoux, Patrick Chalifoux (incumbent), Ryan D. Davis (incumbent), Buddy Giroux, Carrie Lee Ann Florence Kachur (Sowan), Nicole McIvor (Twin), Ardell Sloat, Charmaine Sound, Fred (Bugsy) Sowan, Leroy Sowan, Kevin Twin, Tara Twin, Terry Twin, John Willier, and Richard Woodman. Each candidate had to be nominated and seconded by a band…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice