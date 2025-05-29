National News
Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation installing street and traffic signage in own language

May 29, 2025

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION, May 28, 2025 — The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) is moving to reclaim its Anishinaabemowin language with the installation of new street and traffic signs in their traditional language. “This is more than just signage, it’s a reclamation of our language, our presence, and our story,” Councillor Ashley Sault Pillar 6 Lead: Infrastructure, Community and Membership Development said. “Every word placed in our community brings Anishinaabemowin back into the everyday lives of our people, and affirms that our language is alive, vital, and belongs in the spaces we walk every day.” Installation  will begin near the end of June 2025 with the installation of new stop signs at the intersection of Mississauga and New Credit Roads, featuring the Anishinaabemowin word for…

