High-profile trucks riding into Brant County this weekend for a good cause

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Where some might see transport trucks, others see art. Take for instance, Dickerson Custom Trucks’ “Canadian Truxedo,” with its two-toned blue paint scheme, colour-changing lights and custom denim interiors. “It’s beautiful,” said Jenn Gunter, one of the planners of this year’s Woodstock Truck Show and Concert. The truck is one of the high-profile designs expected to draw crowds out to the Burford Fairgrounds this weekend for the 11th year of the show (its first in Burford). The event brings together truck enthusiasts to showcase their work, network and swap tips, all while raising money for a good cause. In 10 years, they’ve raised more than $150,000 for Woodstock & District Developmental Services and Special Olympics Ontario. Brant County, Brantford and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice