SixNations police charge woman found sleeping in running vehicle

May 29, 2025 85 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 26-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after police found a vehicle on Indian Line Road stationary with the engine running. Six Nations Police (SNP) responded to  a complaint about a suspicious vehicle on Indian Line Road  Friday, May 2, 2025, at about 4:10 a.m. and found a  woman, who appeared to be sleeping, in  a stationary vehicle with the engine running on Indian Line Road. SNP and Six Nations Emergency Medical Services attended the scene. Unable to wake the woman after  multiple attempts to wake her were unsuccessful, police broke the passenger window to gain entry to the woman and determine her medical status.  Police said once they gained access to the vehicle, signs of impairment were observed. As a result SNP have…

