B.C. NDP ex-minister urges Eby to walk back ‘astounding and disheartening’ Bill 15

By Canadian Press Staff Former British Columbia minister Melanie Mark is accusing Premier David Eby and his cabinet of “turning their backs” on First Nations, local governments and environmentalists by passing controversial bills to fast-track infrastructure projects. Mark, the first First Nations woman elected to B.C.’s legislature and a former cabinet colleague of Eby, says it’s “astounding and disheartening” behaviour by the government. Both bills passed in the legislature Wednesday night, with Bill 15 that fast-tracks public and private infrastructure projects getting through thanks to a rare tiebreaking vote by Speaker Raj Chouhan. Bill 14, which would speed up renewable energy projects and transmission lines, also passed by a single vote. Critics say the bills undermine environmental standards and constitutional obligations to consult First Nations. Mark says the government should…



