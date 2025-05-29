National News
ticker

Winnipeg opens its doors as thousands flee crippling fires in northern Manitoba

May 29, 2025 82 views

By Steve Lambert Winnipeg has opened its doors to thousands of evacuees fleeing crippling wildfires that have prompted a provincewide state of emergency in Manitoba. The fires have forced 17,000 people from their homes in remote communities and First Nations, including 6,000 in and around the city of Flin Flon. Premier Wab Kinew says he believes it’s Manitoba’s largest such exodus in living memory. Kinew has said he spoke to Prime Minister Mark Carney, who agreed to deploy the military to help with evacuation flights to Winnipeg. There was little to no visible foot traffic at the main evacuation centre at the Billy Mosienko Arena in Winnipeg, but security kept media away. Other evacuees will be housed at larger facilities such as recreation centres and soccer fields. Driving along a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chief Leroy Denny given four more years to lead Eskasoni

May 29, 2025 43

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A jubilant Chief Leroy Denny live-streamed…

Read more
National News

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Nunavut’s bid to toss out school language case

May 29, 2025 71

By The Canadian Press A lawsuit over the right to Inuit language instruction in the Nunavut…

Read more