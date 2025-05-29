Winnipeg opens its doors as thousands flee crippling fires in northern Manitoba

By Steve Lambert Winnipeg has opened its doors to thousands of evacuees fleeing crippling wildfires that have prompted a provincewide state of emergency in Manitoba. The fires have forced 17,000 people from their homes in remote communities and First Nations, including 6,000 in and around the city of Flin Flon. Premier Wab Kinew says he believes it’s Manitoba’s largest such exodus in living memory. Kinew has said he spoke to Prime Minister Mark Carney, who agreed to deploy the military to help with evacuation flights to Winnipeg. There was little to no visible foot traffic at the main evacuation centre at the Billy Mosienko Arena in Winnipeg, but security kept media away. Other evacuees will be housed at larger facilities such as recreation centres and soccer fields. Driving along a…



