As allies turn on B.C. NDP, house leader Farnworth celebrates ‘great session’

By Wolfgang Depner Can a government have a “great session” if its flagship legislation draws condemnation from a coalition of historical allies? B.C. NDP house leader Mike Farnworth thinks so, celebrating the end of the legislature’s spring sitting that culminated Wednesday night with the passage of two controversial bills that fast-track infrastructure projects, thanks to rare tiebreaking votes from Speaker Raj Chouhan. “Yeah, Bill 14 and Bill 15 were controversial,” Farnworth said Thursday after the final question period of the session. “There were a lot of people opposed and a lot of people in favour, but we made it clear that we want to get things done in this province. The public expects us to be doing that.” The bills had become a flashpoint for the government, attracting criticism from…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice