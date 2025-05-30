National News
Respected senior verbally attacked two weeks after being physically roughed up while cleaning up encampment

May 30, 2025 67 views

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald A Penticton senior, recognized and appreciated for his long-standing efforts to pick up trash and remove invasive weeds along the Penticton Channel Parkway, was verbally attacked Wednesday by three homeless individuals from a controversial encampment. This incident occurred just two weeks after he was physically assaulted by another person from the same site. Allan Garland, 82, is a familiar figure to many local motorists as the tall, older gentleman who has been collecting trash between Warren and Fairview Avenues for the past decade. As he has done regularly for years, Garland was weeding along the channel parkway Wednesday morning when he was confronted by two young men—whom he had never seen before—and a young woman he had previously encountered. She had…

