Brantford Police investigate overnight shooting

June 4, 2025 180 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Service (BPS)  are investigating a shooting outside a city nightclub that had one man taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Brantford Police were dispatched to a nightclub at Colborne Street near Clarence Street at about 12:10 a.m., Wednesday, June 4, 2025,  after  receiving a report of a shooting outside a nightclub. BPS said a male victim was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is “active and ongoing.” BPS said it is believed to be an isolated incident. No arrests have been made at this time and officers will remain in the area to investigate the incident. Police do not believe there to be any impact to public safety as a result of…

