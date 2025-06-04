Local News
Six Nations Police charge man after spotting “inconsistent” driving behaviour

June 4, 2025 38 views

OHSWEKEN, ON -A 53-year-old man is facing charges after Six Nations Police spotted “inconsistent” driving behaviour after following vehicle in a laneway of a closed establishment. Six Nations Police (SNP) said at about 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025,  while on general patrol saw a “suspicious vehicle halfway up the laneway of a closed establishment on Mohawk Road.” SNP said they saw the vehicle leave the property after police drove by. Police followed the vehicle and said they saw what they described as “inconsistent driving behaviours”. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle to confirm the sobriety of the driver when the vehicle failed to stop for police.  SNP followed the vehicle to a private laneway where they spoke with the male driver of the vehicle…

