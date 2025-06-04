Six Nations Police charge woman with impaired driving

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Brantford resident is facing impaired driving charges and other criminal offences after a single vehicle collision. Six Nations Police received information at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 6th that a single motor vehicle was in the ditch on Second Line with a woman in the driver’s seat of the motor vehicle. SNP said when the located the vehicle a woman was still in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police said e woman was assessed by Emergency Medical Services at the scene and signs of impairment were observed. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Melissa Curley, 47, of Brantford, Ontario with the following criminal offences: – Impaired Operation – Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” – Dangerous Driving The accused is scheduled…



