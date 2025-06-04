National News
ticker

Six Nations Police charge woman with impaired driving

June 4, 2025 51 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Brantford resident is facing impaired driving charges and other criminal offences after a single vehicle collision. Six Nations Police received information at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 6th that a single motor vehicle was in the ditch on Second Line with a woman in the driver’s seat of the motor vehicle.  SNP said when the located the vehicle a woman was still in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police said e woman was assessed by Emergency Medical Services at the scene and signs of impairment were observed. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Melissa Curley, 47, of Brantford, Ontario with the following criminal offences: – Impaired Operation – Alcohol per se Offence “80 plus” – Dangerous Driving The accused is scheduled…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police investigate overnight shooting

June 4, 2025 4

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Service (BPS)  are investigating a shooting outside a city nightclub that had…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Police charge man after spotting “inconsistent” driving behaviour

June 4, 2025 39

OHSWEKEN, ON -A 53-year-old man is facing charges after Six Nations Police spotted “inconsistent” driving behaviour…

Read more