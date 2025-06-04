National News
‘Indigenous rights are not red tape’: Ontario’s controversial Bill 5 could spark a new Idle No More Movement

June 4, 2025 73 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer After travelling 1,146 kilometres, Sharon Sakanee of Neskantaga First Nationstood at the doors of Queen’s Park with her grandson Micah on a rainy evening with a message: “No to Bill 5. No to the Ring of Fire. No destruction. No bulldozers. Not here. Not on our lands.” The Attawapiskat River, near the spot where Sakanee’s father and grandparents were born, flows through her traditional territory and lies within the “Ring of Fire” region in Northern Ontario. “Doug Ford wants to cross over that river with his bulldozer, where I continue to use that river system to hunt fish with my grandson,” she told a crowd of environmental advocates, Indigenous leaders and concerned Ontarians gathered at a rally on May 28. “That…

