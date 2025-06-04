Rallying against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5

Two-person rally against Bill 5 “concerns everyone” By Tara Lindemann Writer Two women from Missisaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) caught the attention of Friday evening commuters by posting neon signs opposing Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5. “I didn’t do this because I expected 100 people to show up, ” said Jai King-Green, as she hammered in signage at the southwest corner of Highway 6 and First line Road, between honks of support. “This is about ensuring people are made aware how destructive this bill is, and that it affects everyone, not just our people. ”The bill totally disregards Treaties and their obligations, for a start.” Bill 5, or the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, was introduced last month by Minister of Energy and Mines, Hon….



