Rallying against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5

June 4, 2025 103 views
Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Councillor, Ashley Sault, left, and Jai King-Green posted signage for commuters caught in Hagersville’s Friday afternoon slowdown to raise awareness on Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5 “Protecting Ontario by Unleasing Our economy Act” just as First Nation leadership from across Ontario rallied outside Queen’s Park in Toronto Monday citing the Premiers’ move as a direct threat to the lands, jurisdiction, and sovereignty of First Nations. (Photo by Tara Lindemann)

Two-person rally against Bill 5 “concerns everyone” By Tara Lindemann Writer Two women from Missisaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) caught the attention of Friday evening commuters by posting neon signs opposing Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5. “I didn’t do this because I expected 100 people to show up, ” said Jai King-Green, as she hammered in signage at the southwest corner of Highway 6 and First line Road, between honks of support. “This is about ensuring people are made aware how destructive this bill is, and that it affects everyone, not just our people. ”The bill totally disregards Treaties and their obligations, for a start.” Bill 5, or the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, was introduced last month by Minister of Energy and Mines, Hon….

