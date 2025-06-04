That’s a wrap: Community Awareness Month Celebrations

By Tara Lindemann Writer It was meant to be a week, but Six Nations of the Grand River celebrated what became Community Awareness Month. Among the several activities during the final week of events was the sounds of activity echoing from Veterans Park on May 27, as visitors enjoyed Six Nations Polytechnic (SNP). More than 400 people perused interactive information booths, experienced sustenance including ice cream, some sat to receive portrait caricatures, others who fit inside the bouncy castle had a fun time of it. “Community Awareness is essential for our Six Nations community as it allows all agencies, staff and students to learn about the organization’s opportunities available to them in a fun, engaging and inviting environment,” said Marketing and Events Coordinator for the school, Katrina Cattrysse. “SNP is…



