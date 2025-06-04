Local News
ticker

That’s a wrap: Community Awareness Month Celebrations

June 4, 2025 109 views

By Tara Lindemann Writer It was meant to be a week, but Six Nations of the Grand River celebrated what became Community Awareness Month. Among the several activities during the final week of events was the sounds of activity echoing from Veterans Park on May 27, as visitors enjoyed Six Nations Polytechnic (SNP). More than 400 people perused interactive information booths, experienced sustenance including ice cream, some sat to receive portrait caricatures, others who fit inside the bouncy castle had a fun time of it. “Community Awareness is essential for our Six Nations community as it allows all agencies, staff and students to learn about the organization’s opportunities available to them in a fun, engaging and inviting environment,” said Marketing and Events Coordinator for the school, Katrina Cattrysse. “SNP is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Councillor, Ashley Sault, left, and Jai King-Green posted signage for commuters caught in Hagersville’s Friday afternoon slowdown to raise awareness on Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5 “Protecting Ontario by Unleasing Our economy Act” just as First Nation leadership from across Ontario rallied outside Queen’s Park in Toronto Monday citing the Premiers’ move as a direct threat to the lands, jurisdiction, and sovereignty of First Nations. (Photo by Tara Lindemann)
Local News

Rallying against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5

June 4, 2025 104

Two-person rally against Bill 5 “concerns everyone” By Tara Lindemann Writer Two women from Missisaugas of…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Elected Council approves $27 million in funding to build immersion school

June 4, 2025 72

OHSWEKEN, ON – Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved spending $27 million to build the…

Read more