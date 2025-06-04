Environment Canada says Canadian wildfire smoke now floating in parts of U.S.

By Fakiha Baig Swaths of smoke from wildfires torching buildings and forcing thousands of people from their homes in Western Canada have travelled as far as Newfoundland and Labrador in the east and Texas in the south. Those in the north and heavily populated southern areas of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are feeling it the worst because that’s where a majority of Canada’s wildfires are burning, said Natalie Hasell of Environment Canada in an interview Wednesday. “Right in the vicinity of the fires, the air quality is going to be particularly bad,” Hasell said. “It’s really important for people to…pay attention to how you’re feeling and how other people around you are feeling.” Hasell said wildfires in Ontario and Quebec may also be the cause of smoky air in Michigan and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice