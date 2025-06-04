Chantel Moore’s mother talks about change in policing, 5 years after of her daughter’s shooting death

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tofino, B.C. – Chantel Moore’s daughter Gracie is 11 this year. “She’s growing. She often talks about her mom and how she misses her,” said Gracie’s grandmother Martha Martin on June 4, 2025, the fifth anniversary of her daughter’s fatal shooting by Edmundson City Police Force Officer Jeremy Son during a wellness check. “She was six when her mom passed,” said Martin. “She struggled with it for a really long time. She would always ask, ‘When are the angels going to be done with my mom? Can they just send her back now?’” “There are times when she gets really quiet and it’s in those moments I know that she is missing her mom, and rightfully so,” she adds. “It’s really tough. I’m…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice