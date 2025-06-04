Ontario expected to pass controversial mining law; Ford warns against blockades

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is expected to pass a controversial mining law that gives it the power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas it deems to have economic importance. If Bill 5 ends up being challenged and found unconstitutional in court, Ford wouldn’t say if he would use the notwithstanding clause to save it, but says that he would “cross that bridge” when he comes to it. The proposed legislation has sparked an angry backlash from First Nations who say the bill tramples their rights and ignores their concerns and they have warned they may blockade roads and railways in protest. But Ford said Wednesday that wouldn’t be “very wise.” “You can’t break the law,” Ford said. “Simple…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice