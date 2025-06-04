Ottawa’s wildfire aid to First Nations delayed and inadequate, NDP leaders say

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer As wildfires rage across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, displacing over 26,000 people — many from northern and First Nations communities — leaders say Ottawa’s response has been both delayed and inadequate. The discussion reached a peak as NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre, Leah Gazan led an emergency debate on Tuesday in the House of Commons. Gazan accused the federal government of failing to protect Indigenous evacuees and violating their Charter and treaty rights. “The federal government is obligated to uphold the dignity and well-being of First Nations that are affected by these wildfires,” she said. Gazan said First Nations leaders had told her evacuees — including children, Elders, and those with medical needs — were housed in crowded and poorly equipped…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice