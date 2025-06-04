National News
ticker

Ottawa’s wildfire aid to First Nations delayed and inadequate, NDP leaders say

June 4, 2025 200 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer As wildfires rage across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, displacing over 26,000 people — many from northern and First Nations communities — leaders say Ottawa’s response has been both delayed and inadequate. The discussion reached a peak as NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre, Leah Gazan led an emergency debate on Tuesday in the House of Commons. Gazan accused the federal government of failing to protect Indigenous evacuees and violating their Charter and treaty rights. “The federal government is obligated to uphold the dignity and well-being of First Nations that are affected by these wildfires,” she said. Gazan said First Nations leaders had told her evacuees — including children, Elders, and those with medical needs — were housed in crowded and poorly equipped…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ontario expected to pass controversial mining law; Ford warns against blockades

June 4, 2025 128

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is expected to pass a…

Read more
National News

Chantel Moore’s mother talks about change in policing, 5 years after of her daughter’s shooting death

June 4, 2025 172

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tofino, B.C. – Chantel Moore’s daughter Gracie is 11…

Read more