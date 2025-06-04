Oh Doug…really!

Editorial
Well, it’s summer, so it’s protest season…thanks to Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford. In a rush to put a shovel in the ground the Premier is pushing through Bill 5, “Unleashing our Economy Act 2025,” with plans to get mining moving, along with Ontario’s economy. A move he called an “opportunity of a lifetime.” Unfortunately for the Premier, not everyone sees it that way or accepts his attempt to bring First Nations on board, without consultation by creating what he calls First Nations-led special economic zones that will include the already controversial Ring of Fire region north of Lake Superior. If making the move to develop on First Nations lands without prior consultation isn’t bad enough, the Premier, in true Ford style, told First Nations it’s what they want.” “This is…

