Environmental groups and some First Nations oppose Ontario’s Bill 5 to boost mining

June 4, 2025

By Blair McBride The Northern Miner |Ontario Premier Doug Ford’ may see his Bill 5, aimed at boosting mining as an “opportunity of a lifetime” but First Nations hitting the pavement in protests don’t. The proposed law, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act 2025, aims to accelerate mining development and create First Nations-led special economic zones such as for the Ring of Fire region north of Lake Superior, but Indigenous leaders are challenging it. “Bill 5 is a direct attack on our nations, our people, our treaties, and our future generations,” Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) told a standing committee meeting at Queen’s Park, according to a release. NAN represents 49 First Nations in Ontario’s North. “Ontario is claiming they are fast-tracking this…

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Councillor, Ashley Sault, left, and Jai King-Green posted signage for commuters caught in Hagersville’s Friday afternoon slowdown to raise awareness on Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5 “Protecting Ontario by Unleasing Our economy Act” just as First Nation leadership from across Ontario rallied outside Queen’s Park in Toronto Monday citing the Premiers’ move as a direct threat to the lands, jurisdiction, and sovereignty of First Nations. (Photo by Tara Lindemann)
Rallying against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5

Six Nations Community Market on May 29 had over 240 produce bags sold at just $5.00 each after being organized by staff of Six Nations Department of Well- Being / Ogyohsraniyohsdoh Team. ( Photo by Tara Lindemann )
That’s a wrap: Community Awareness Month Celebrations

