Environmental groups and some First Nations oppose Ontario’s Bill 5 to boost mining

By Blair McBride The Northern Miner |Ontario Premier Doug Ford’ may see his Bill 5, aimed at boosting mining as an “opportunity of a lifetime” but First Nations hitting the pavement in protests don’t. The proposed law, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act 2025, aims to accelerate mining development and create First Nations-led special economic zones such as for the Ring of Fire region north of Lake Superior, but Indigenous leaders are challenging it. “Bill 5 is a direct attack on our nations, our people, our treaties, and our future generations,” Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) told a standing committee meeting at Queen’s Park, according to a release. NAN represents 49 First Nations in Ontario’s North. “Ontario is claiming they are fast-tracking this…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page