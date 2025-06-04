Six Nations Elected Council gets new CEO

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) appointed new executive leadership, naming Tracy Brant as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Debra Jonathan as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The pair were mentioned during SNEC’s General Finance meeting on June 2, but neither spoke, and no formal introduction was given. Brant, a member of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, previously served as Chief Administrative Officer for the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) for a short period and she led The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Education Department as well at the Education Department at the Chippewas of the Thames. She steps into the CEO role with a background in Indigenous administration and executive leadership, including experience overseeing intergovernmental relations and organizational development. She was the Director of Community Wellbeing at Walpole Island and…



