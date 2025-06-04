Six Nations student discusses self governance in Model Senate

By Tara Lindemann Writer Claudia Miller has walked through the halls of Parliament and resonated nation-to-nation governance to her colleagues. Miller and other post-secondary students across Canada participated in the fifth year of the Model Senate, a three-day dive into parliamentary functions: Miller’s task as a “member” of the Standing Committee was to discuss amendments to the Cannabis Act and Indigenous rules for the sale of cannabis. “It got me really thinking about issues,” said the 23-year-old University of Toronto student. “Obviously for Six Nations we have our own police, but for other nations, we need to put in somewhere a funding mechanism for nations that don’t have their own police force, or don’t have access to those types of resources to even enforce the bill we were discussing.” Sen….



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice