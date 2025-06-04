Local News
ticker

Six Nations student discusses self governance in Model Senate

June 4, 2025 113 views
Claudia Miller at the Model Senate (Submitted Photos)

By Tara Lindemann Writer Claudia Miller has walked through the halls of Parliament and resonated nation-to-nation governance to her colleagues. Miller and other post-secondary students across Canada participated in the fifth year of the Model Senate, a three-day dive into parliamentary functions: Miller’s task as a “member” of the Standing Committee was to discuss amendments to the Cannabis Act and Indigenous rules for the sale of cannabis. “It got me really thinking about issues,” said the 23-year-old University of Toronto student. “Obviously for Six Nations we have our own police, but for other nations, we need to put in somewhere a funding mechanism for nations that don’t have their own police force, or don’t have access to those types of resources to even enforce the bill we were discussing.” Sen….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Councillor, Ashley Sault, left, and Jai King-Green posted signage for commuters caught in Hagersville’s Friday afternoon slowdown to raise awareness on Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5 “Protecting Ontario by Unleasing Our economy Act” just as First Nation leadership from across Ontario rallied outside Queen’s Park in Toronto Monday citing the Premiers’ move as a direct threat to the lands, jurisdiction, and sovereignty of First Nations. (Photo by Tara Lindemann)
Local News

Rallying against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Bill 5

June 4, 2025 104

Two-person rally against Bill 5 “concerns everyone” By Tara Lindemann Writer Two women from Missisaugas of…

Read more
Six Nations Community Market on May 29 had over 240 produce bags sold at just $5.00 each after being organized by staff of Six Nations Department of Well- Being / Ogyohsraniyohsdoh Team. ( Photo by Tara Lindemann )
Local News

That’s a wrap: Community Awareness Month Celebrations

June 4, 2025 109

By Tara Lindemann Writer It was meant to be a week, but Six Nations of the…

Read more