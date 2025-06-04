Six Nations student discusses self governance in Model Senate

By Tara Lindemann Writer Claudia Miller has walked through the halls of Parliament and resonated nation-to-nation governance to her colleagues. Miller and other post-secondary students across Canada participated in the fifth year of the Model Senate, a three-day dive into parliamentary functions: Miller’s task as a “member” of the Standing Committee was to discuss amendments to the Cannabis Act and Indigenous rules for the sale of cannabis. “It got me really thinking about issues,” said the 23-year-old University of Toronto student. “Obviously for Six Nations we have our own police, but for other nations, we need to put in somewhere a funding mechanism for nations that don’t have their own police force, or don’t have access to those types of resources to even enforce the bill we were discussing.” Sen….
