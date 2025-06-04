From funding infrastructure land issues emerge in SNEC meeting

Six Nations committees continue to address infrastructure, land use, and funding issues. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) committees gave verbal reports at the General Council meeting on May 27 highlighting community funding requests, infrastructure concerns, environmental challenges, and land stewardship priorities. The Community and Data Governance Committee, chaired by Councillor Dean Hill, had no updates to present, as their latest meeting was deferred. Co-Chair Councillor Dayle Bomberry shared developments from the meeting, including an anticipated funding request from a local organization for an annual event. More details are expected to be presented at an upcoming General Finance meeting. Bomberry also said the Six nations Fire Department would like approval for a request to reallocate funding in its budget to establish a small capital reserve, intended to support future equipment purchases….
