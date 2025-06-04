Six Nations Elected Council imposes cannabis moratorium

Local News
The Six Nations Elected Council has imposed a moratorium on cannabis licenses effective May 26, 2025, pausing all license renewals until at least November. The move comes in response to growing community concern about unregulated outdoor cannabis production facilities and to give Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) time to review and amend its cannabis legislation. Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill read a statement to the community at the General Council meeting on May 27 and said the moratorium may be extended for an additional six months, if necessary. “We ask for your continued patience as we all work to uphold the cannabis law and its regulations in a manner that is fair to all involved,” she said. The announcement followed a committee report from Councillor Cynthia Jamieson, chair of the Wealth…

