National News
ticker

Tories slam NDP for opposing Bill 5

June 6, 2025 100 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – The Ontario NDP’s opposition to Bill 5 shows how the party doesn’t support mining when it should, Progressive Conservative legislators say. “We are taking real action to support the North. The NDP can either get on board – or get out of the way,” Kevin Holland, the PC representing Thunder Bay-Atikokan, said Thursday in an email to Newswatch. One member of the NDP caucus, Thunder Bay–Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois, said that’s “nonsense.” “We do support responsible development and always have,” she said. “We’ve got members of our caucus who are multi-generational miners. “We understand the importance of that industry, and we’re in support of reducing the time it takes to get through the permitting process, but…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘Sinners’ puts ‘truth on screen’ for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

June 6, 2025 89

By Sophie Bates CHOCTAW, Miss. (AP) — It’s a small part in a big movie, but…

Read more
National News

Wildfire ignites northeast of Fort St. John

June 6, 2025 88

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Wildfire…

Read more