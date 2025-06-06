Wildfire ignites northeast of Fort St. John

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has reported a wildfire in an area northeast of Fort St. John. According to the BCWS, the fire is located in the Goodlow area, an area northeast of Cecil Lake and southeast of Doig River First Nation. The fire has reached a size of 70 hectares since being reported on Wednesday, June 4th and is currently ‘out of control,’ meaning it will likely spread beyond its perimeter. The news of the fire comes as the BCWS warns the next three days could be “challenging,” with high winds expected to lead to “extreme wildfire behaviour” at the weekend. The wildfire authority has said via its website that resources, including a firefighting crew, helicopters…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice