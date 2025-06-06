Wildfire ignites northeast of Fort St. John

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has reported a wildfire in an area northeast of Fort St. John. According to the BCWS, the fire is located in the Goodlow area, an area northeast of Cecil Lake and southeast of Doig River First Nation. The fire has reached a size of 70 hectares since being reported on Wednesday, June 4th and is currently ‘out of control,’ meaning it will likely spread beyond its perimeter. The news of the fire comes as the BCWS warns the next three days could be “challenging,” with high winds expected to lead to “extreme wildfire behaviour” at the weekend. The wildfire authority has said via its website that resources, including a firefighting crew, helicopters…
Related Posts
‘Sinners’ puts ‘truth on screen’ for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
June 6, 2025 89
By Sophie Bates CHOCTAW, Miss. (AP) — It’s a small part in a big movie, but…
Tories slam NDP for opposing Bill 5
June 6, 2025 101
By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – The Ontario NDP’s…